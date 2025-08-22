Belfast man punched 83-year-old after being refused entry to city centre jazz bar

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Belfast man who punched an 83-year-old victim after being refused entry to a city centre nightspot has been handed a 12-month probation order.

Paul Maxwell was also discovered to be carrying a knife following the outburst at Bert’s Jazz Bar.

His lawyer said the 25-year-old has no memory of the alcohol-fuelled incident.

Maxwell, of New Barnsley Crescent, pleaded guilty to common assault, resisting police, possessing a bladed article, and assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was detained in the High Street area on June 30 this year.

“Staff at Bert’s Jazz Bar stated he had been denied entry and became aggressive and abusive, punching an 83-year-old (man) to the chest,” a public prosecutor said.

“He was ejected from the bar with the assistance of door staff from a nearby premises.”

Maxwell pushed one PSNI officer in a bid to leave the scene, struggling so much that he had to be restrained on the ground.

Police searched his backpack and discovered a foldable lock knife in a washbag.

“During interviews he stated that he could not remember assaulting the elderly victim, but admitted being at Bert’s Jazz Bar and the lock knife being in his possession,” the prosecutor added.

“He stated that he uses it for work as a welder.”

Defence counsel told the court Maxwell has little memory of the night because of his drinking.

“He has no previous convictions and expressed his remorse,” the barrister submitted

District Judge Steven Keown described it as a “concerning” incident.

Imposing 12 months probation, he ordered Maxwell to participate in an alcohol and drug treatment programme.