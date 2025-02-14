Belfast man swindled Sainsbury's out of over £2,000 in price reduction scam

Sainbury's scam netted over £2,000 for Belfast man.

​​A Belfast man who swindled Sainsbury’s out of more than £2,000 by a price reduction scam was spared jail today - because he has repaid the full amount.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher James Wylie instead received an eight-month suspended sentence for the campaign of deception at three different branches of the supermarket.

The 37-year-old, of Edenmore Drive, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of fraud by false representation, along with driving while disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he targeted Sainsbury’s stores in the west of the city, Sprucefield and Bangor, Co Down on dates between October and November last year.

The offences involved dishonestly reducing the price of purchased items in a method used during the scanning process. Sainsbury’s sustained total losses of £2,387.30 in the scams.

Wylie was arrested after being stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Suzuki Swift car on November 19.

“Further checks showed that he matched descriptions for a number of frauds at Sainsbury’s,” a prosecution lawyer said. “He answered yes when asked if he was present in the (CCTV) footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence counsel Luke Curran told the court Wylie came under financial pressure after a bout of ill health reduced his level of income.

“It affected his thinking and outlook, he made decisions which in hindsight he very much regrets,” the barrister said. “He pleaded guilty at a very early stage and apologised to everybody concerned.”

It was confirmed Wylie has now paid back the total amount he defrauded from Sainsbury’s.

District Judge Steven Keown described that development as the determining factor in whether to send him to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For each of the fraud offences there will be eight months custody,” he ruled. “(But) on the basis restitution has been paid in full I’m going to suspend that for two years.”