Belfast man who spat in police officer's face is jailed for seven months

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Belfast man who spat in a police officer’s face after being arrested for putting his fist through an ex-partner’s window has been jailed for seven months.

Richard McAleese, 33, deliberately smashed the pane of glass when she refused to let him into her home in the early hours of the morning, prosecutors said.

District Judge Anne Marshall branded his behaviour “horrible”.

McAleese, of Rosebery Road, pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he turned up at the woman’s home in the city in the early hours of May 7 this year and started shouting for her to let him in.

“She saw him approach the kitchen window and strike it with his hand, causing the glass to break,” a Crown lawyer said.

McAleese ran off before police arrived, but was subsequently detained in the Woodstock Road area on May 18.

“The defendant became aggressive, volatile and abusive to police, and spat on an officer’s face,” the prosecutor said.

A number of children out getting ice creams were among members of the public said to have witnessed the incident.

McAleese had to be interviewed in a police cell due to his level of aggression.

At one stage he told a charging officer: ‘Yous have f***** me there… just f*** off I don’t want to speak to you’.” As the cell hatch was closed he shouted out that he would “spit in their f****** faces”.

McAleese later accepted that he had broken the woman’s window while in a drunken state.

“She wouldn’t let me in so I hit the window, I punched it deliberately but didn’t expect the glass to break,” he stated.

McAleese also acknowledged that his assault on the PSNI officer was “f****** terrible”.

The court heard he became aggressive during two further encounters with police in Belfast.

On July 2 he was arrested for unrelated matters but kicked out in the back of a cell van, damaging air vents, and spat over the dashboard and steering wheel.

Two weeks later, he lashed out and struck a policeman on the face after being located in the Cherryville Street area.

A defence lawyer told the court McAleese was intoxicated during all three incidents as he dealt with a family bereavement.

“His life has really taken a downward trajectory,” she said. “These offences are utterly unacceptable and he fully accepts that, he has relayed his apologies to the court and the police officers involved.”

Imposing a total sentence of seven months’ custody, Judge Marshall highlighted McAleese’s first bout of offending.