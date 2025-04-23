Belfast's Hilton and Grand Central Hotels as well as James Street, Firestone and Home restaurants targeted by man with 'expensive tastes' who didn't pay the bill

The Seahorse Bar and Restaurant at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast

​​A man with “expensive tastes” who walked out of some of Belfast’s top hotels and restaurants without paying his food and drink bills has been jailed for five months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Mongan targeted dining establishments across the city centre in a week-long crime spree.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to seven counts of making off without payment on dates between November 14 and 21 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard offences were committed at the Hilton and Grand Central Hotels, as well as James Street, Firestone and Home restaurants.

Mongan, of St Agnes Place in the city, ran up bills totalling in excess of £250.

Prosecution barrister Stephanie Boyd said: “In all cases he left without making payment for the amounts due. He seems to have expensive tastes.”

Mongan is already serving a prison sentence for a similar offence committed at the five-star Merchant Hotel just days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion he exited the premises without settling his £136 food and drink bill after a bank card was declined.

Defence Solicitor Eoghan McKenna told the court his client accepted all of the wrongdoing.

“Mr Mongan was in a destructive mode at that stage,” he said.