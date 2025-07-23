Bulgarian family subjected to 'terrifying and horrendous' ordeal during Ballymena riots

Police in Ballymena during the recent unrest.

​​A Bulgarian family were subjected to a “terrifying and horrendous” attempt to break into their home during racially-motivated rioting in Ballymena, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said Adam Connolly, 32, repeatedly kicked at a locked internal door after others had forced open the front entry to the house on Clonavon Terrace last month.

Children were among those present at the property as members of the crowd tried to get inside, a judge was told.

Connolly, of Tobar Park in Cullybackey, Co Antrim, faces a charge of burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage over the incident on June 9.

Refusing his application for bail, Mr Justice Humphreys declared that all of those involved in the unrest in the town had brought shame on themselves.

“A Bulgarian family lawfully living, working and contributing to the community in Northern Ireland were subjected to a terrifying and horrendous assault on their property,” he said.

“One can only imagine how those children felt as grown men repeatedly kicked at their door, where the only purpose could have been to try to get access to that property and to cause harm to the family that lived there.”

A number of homes were targeted when street disorder broke out following an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The court heard Connolly was seen on CCTV footage as others put in the front door to one of the houses on Clonavon Terrace. “He entered the property, kicked an internal door three times and then exited while others entered and continued to riot outside,” Crown counsel submitted.

The defendant handed himself in to police earlier this month, dressed in the same clothes worn that night, after his image was released to the public.

Identifying himself on the recordings, Connolly claimed he attended the scene for an arranged protest but denied directing any of the subsequent events.

He told police he intended to protect a friend’s property, only entered to remove others and had no memory of kicking the door.

Aaron Thompson, defending, argued his client initially remonstrated with rioters in a bid to get them away from the house.

Connolly then stupidly got caught up in the heat of the moment by inexplicably directing three kicks at the locked internal door, the barrister contended.

During exchanges Mr Thompson accepted it could be regarded as a potential racially-motivated attack and attempted invasion of the family’s home. “Thank God it wasn’t breached,” the judge responded.

Mr Justice Humphreys was told the defendant, a father of two, is not charged with any rioting offences and has an “emotional close link” to the family of the alleged sexual assault victim.

“He is particularly ashamed of himself… he had a personal reason in his own mind for being there, it wasn’t just a public outcry, he knew the people involved,” defence counsel added.

“When he was shown the footage of himself kicking the door he was pretty shocked… he said to police ‘I can’t believe that, I don’t recall doing that, I’m not a racist’.”

Bail was denied to Connolly due to the risk of re-offending.

Mr Justice Humphreys also stated: “The idea that this group of individuals were engaged in some sort of support for a victim of crime, or were in some way uniting the community of Ballymena, could not be further from the truth.

“All these people were achieving was terrifying the people of Ballymena, and the only contribution this makes is to criminalise young people and to terrify families not originally from Northern Ireland but who have chosen to live and work here.