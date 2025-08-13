Burglar who knocked out woman’s tooth with a shovel during bid to steal motorbike avoids being sent to prison

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​A burglar who knocked out a woman’s tooth with a shovel during a bid to steal her motorbike has avoided being sent to prison.

Michael Thompson, 21, attacked the victim after she confronted him in the private car park at a Belfast city centre apartment block.

He was handed a five-month suspended sentence for the “terrifying” incident earlier this year.

Thompson, of Bruslee Way in the city, pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon and criminal damage to doors he smashed in a failed attempt to escape.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was bleeding from his own self-inflicted wounds when arrested at the Library Square complex at Kent Street on February 17.

The victim told police she had returned home to discover him interfering with her motorcycle in the development’s parking area.

Thompson initially tried to flee by crawling under the garage shutters before approaching the woman again in a bid to get her keys.

When she pushed the defendant away he grabbed a shovel which had been lying on the ground.

“He hit her with it, knocking one of her front teeth out, and then ran over to a locked door leading to the mail room,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Thompson forced his way through it by kicking in the glass panels, but was blocked off despite shattering a second locked door.

He went back into the garage area and made a further attempt to crawl under the shutters as police arrived to detain him at the scene.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott accepted: “This was a very unpleasant and terrifying experience for the injured party.”

The court heard Thompson, diagnosed with autism, has a “fascination” with motorbikes.

“He tried to escape but couldn't get out, panicked and got involved in this altercation,” Mr MacDermott submitted.

The lawyer also disclosed that his client required 32 stitches for wounds sustained in smashing the glass panels.

District Judge Austin Kennedy described the injuries inflicted on the victim as “very nasty”.

He told Thompson: “This was a very frightening experience for the injured party who came home to be confronted by yourself in the act of trying to steal her property.”

Based on the defendant’s immediate admissions and previous clear record, the judge decided not to send him to jail.