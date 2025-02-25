Businessman spared jail over international plot to smuggle more than five million cigarettes into south Armagh must now serve 18 months

The High Court in Belfast

​​A businessman previously spared jail for organising an international plot to smuggle more than five million cigarettes into south Armagh must now serve 18 months behind bars, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges held that the original suspended sentence Brian Ruddy received for the illicit operation which involved tax revenue losses of £2.3m was unduly lenient.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan imposed a revised three year term, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Ruddy, from Castle Hill in Carlingford, was immediately led from the courtroom in handcuffs to be taken to prison.

The 41-year-old pub and restaurant owner was among five men charged after police and customs officials swooped on a haulage yard outside Newry in May 2020.

Millions of repackaged cigarettes transported from a warehouse in the Budel region of the Netherlands were seized from a truck and trailer.

Ruddy, from Castle Hill in Carlingford, subsequently admitted being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of customs duty and VAT.

In September last year he was initially given a three year prison term, suspended for three years, at Newry Crown Court.

It followed a plea for mercy from his estranged wife who described the support he offered to her and their young son with special needs.

But the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) referred the sentence back to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration based on Ruddy’s position within the scam.

It was contended that the evidence showed he played a senior, organisational role in the tobacco smuggling business.

The three-judge panel was told that he brought in a professional haulier and a driver as part of the racket, which involved other defendants travelling to Holland to collect the 5.6m cigarettes.

Consignments were then disguised in a bid to avoid detection on the journey back to Northern Ireland.

Ruddy also paid for flights and hotel accommodation as part of the criminal enterprise where telephone messages between the haulier and driver indicated he was above them in the hierarchy.

Defence lawyers insisted the suspended prison term was not a “get out of jail free card”.

Backing the PPS case, the court held that the sentencing judge was wrong to find exceptional circumstances for not sending Ruddy to jail.

“The public interest also outweighs the private interest in this case,” Dame Siobhan said.

“The respondent was the organiser of a high-level operation which avoided millions of pounds of duty.

“In our view an immediate custodial sentence should have been imposed otherwise no deterrent is provided by the courts to prevent this type of crime.”

Based on the principle of double jeopardy, the Lady Chief Justice held that Ruddy should be handed a revised three-year term.