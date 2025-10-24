Civil action into claims police decided not to warn west Belfast man he was under threat before his murder is to be struck out

A candlelit vigil was in held memory of John George

A civil action into claims police decided not to warn a west Belfast man he was under threat before his murder by republican paramilitaries is to be struck out, the High Court has ruled.

The family of John George alleged the RUC unlawfully prioritised gathering intelligence from informants over alerting him about the imminent risk to his life more than 40 years ago.

But a judge threw out their claim for misfeasance in public office after finding it was based on speculation and conjecture.

Master Bell said: “To use a nautical metaphor, these ships usually sink after running aground on the rocks of the requirement to plead facts which support an allegation of bad faith.”

Mr George, a 26-year-old Catholic man, was shot dead after INLA gunmen burst into his home in the Twinbrook area of the city in April 1984.

Legal action was mounted against the Chief Constable over the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Proceedings centred on claims that police knew the INLA intended to kill Mr George but never passed that information on to him or his family.

The intelligence is believed to have come from someone protected from investigation because of a potential relationship with Special Branch, the court heard.

Lawyers representing the estate of Mr George also contended police failed to obtain and retain all relevant forensic evidence and follow up on obvious opportunities to investigate his murder.

They alleged a “wreckless indifference” to the paramilitary threat against him.

Counsel for the Chief Constable argued that the action should be halted before trial due to inadequacies in the plaintiff’s case.

Backing those submissions, Master Bell identified no basis for concluding that any flaws in how police acted was due to bad faith rather than negligence or incompetence.

He described the claims that the RUC effectively colluded with terrorists by failing to inform Mr George about a credible threat to his life as a bare assertion and an articulation of suspicion and belief.

“There are simply no facts pleaded in respect of the state of mind of the officers concerned, whoever they were,” he said.

A report into the victim’s murder later carried out by the Historical Enquiries Team also undermined the misfeasance claims, the court found.

According to Master Bell, the allegation that police elected to protect an intelligence source must be rejected because of a failure to understand the difference between inference and conjecture.

“Such speculation is an impermissible approach to judicial fact-finding,” he stated.

Striking out the lawsuit, he confirmed: "There is no reasonable cause of action.