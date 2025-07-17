Police in Ballymena during a third consecutive night of unrest on 11 June 2025. ​A Co Antrim man charged in connection over serious rioting in Ballymena last month has been granted High Court bail. Photo by Press Eye

​But a senior judge warned Jake Quigley that if he didn't abide by strict bail conditions he would go back into custody.

The 21-year-old of Drumtara, Ballymena, is facing a single charge of riotous assembly in the town on June 9.

A prosecution barrister told the High Court that police were able to identify Quigley and he was observed through police footage wearing a light grey tracksuit, dark-coloured hat with his hood up and was carrying a red umbrella.

Police also observed that he had a thin moustache, was wearing distinctive red trainers and was unmasked.

“He was observed from the footage throwing bricks at police lines within the vicinity of Linenhall Street in Ballymena,” said the prosecutor.

“He was also seen breaking windows in properties in the Clonavon area with the red umbrella.”

The court heard Quigley attended Ballymena police station on Wednesday, June 25 and was arrested for rioting.

A previous court hearing heard that Quigley had made “full admissions” to his involvement in the rioting.

The prosecutor said: “Police place him in the upper echelon of the offenders in relation to the riots.

“He was at the forefront of throwing bricks at police along with using the umbrella to smash windows.”

Bail was objected to over fears Quigley could become involved in further breaches of public order.

“He was heavily involved in the riot which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to police vehicles,” added the prosecutor.

Defence barrister Danielle McMahon said a proposed bail address in Portrush has been offered by the defendant's uncle who works in hospitality.

“His uncle will be able to get the applicant a job working in a hotel if he is permitted to bail,” said Ms McMahon.

“This address is not objected to by police as it puts him far enough away from Ballymena and alleviates any concerns the court may have.”

Ms McMahon said Quigley had recently received his licence to work in the security industry and had a job lined up with G4S but because of the charge he faces “any pending matters might impact that licence”.

“He attended a peaceful protest in Ballymena on June 9 but he accepts he did get caught up in the disorder. The disorder in Ballymena has now calmed down.

“With the proposed bail address far enough away and the prospect of a job the court could manage any risk,” she added.

Ms McMahon said Quigley's parents were both present in the public gallery of the court and were prepared to put forward a cash surety to secure their son's release.

Mr Justice O'Hara stated that given Quigley's limited record he would grant him bail in the sum of £500 along with a surety of £750 from his father.

He said the applicant was not to take part in public demonstrations or events, he must reside at his uncle's address in Portrush and must not enter Ballymena as defined by the 30mph speed limit.