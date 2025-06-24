Co Antrim man is jailed for 'abhorrent' neglect of six dogs

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A Co Antrim man has been jailed for “abhorrent” neglect of six dogs kept in filthy conditions at his home.

Jack Graham, 25, was given a six-month sentence after being convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to one of them and failing to ensure the needs of the others were met.

Graham, with an address at Queens Drive in Newtownabbey, was also banned from keeping any animals for 15 years.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard checks were first carried out in December 2022 amid concerns about dogs at the property.

An animal welfare officer discovered some of them were being kept outside in a pen covered in faeces.

Graham was questioned about the filthy conditions and claimed he could not clean the garden due to a broken hose.

He refused the officer further access to inspect dogs inside the house, stating that he had a sore tooth and was tired.

But after obtaining a search warrant, the authorities seized a Staffordshire Terrier pup for treatment due to its subdued and underweight condition.

Veterinary experts assessed the animal as having a body score of two out nine.

In May 2023 the authorities received further complaints about the filthy conditions at Graham’s home.

Animal welfare officers gained entry and discovered the property covered in faeces, rubbish and smelling of ammonia, with five dogs kept in dirty pens.

The breeds included two Staffordshire Bull Terriers, a saluki, lurcher and bully types.

Four of the dogs were immediately seized and found to be underweight, with the ribs and spines visible and fur missing.

Graham was initially permitted to keep the remaining animal after agreeing to clean up the house.

A week later, however, there was no answer when an officer called at the address to check if improvements had been carried out.

Neighbours disclosed that Graham had not been at home for several days, while the dog remained inside.

Obtaining a search warrant and returning with a locksmith, the officer discovered nothing had been cleaned inside the house.

“The dog was locked in the living room in the dark, there was no access to food or water and the floor was covered in urine and faeces,” a prosecution lawyer said.

Veterinary examinations confirmed it was also underweight, with overgown nails as part of the neglect.

Graham was convicted of the offences in his absence last year before a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In court today a defence barrister said he fully accepted his wrongdoing.

“At the time of the offences he was struggling financially and could not afford to feed the dogs as regularly as he should have been, nor to take them to the vets when they needed treatment.” counsel said.

“That is not an excuse or any justification for Mr Graham’s offending, which I have to accept was totally abhorrent.”

The court also heard his mental health had deteriorated following the death of his mother in 2023.

But District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons insisted that he should have rehomed the dogs.

Imposing six months custody and a 15-year disqualification order, she told Graham: “These were defenceless animals you took into your care and then haven’t cared for them in the way you should.