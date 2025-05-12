Co Antrim paddleboard thief with 'horrific' record of nearly 250 previous convictions is jailed again
James Bonner, 51, admitted taking three of the rafts valued at £480 from The Range in Glengormley.
A defence lawyer told Belfast Magistrates’ Court Bonner’s life of crime has left him in a demoralised state.
Eoghan McKenna said: “He knows he’s too old and needs to learn to avoid bad influences if asked by others with more energy than him to drive them to these offences.”
Staff spotted two men taking the three paddleboards from The Range at Northcott Shopping Centre on July 14 last year.
Bonner, of Glengoland Gardens in Dunmurry, was identified as one of the thieves following examination of the store’s CCTV footage.
Police subsequently arrested him after stopping a car in the Andersonstown Road area of Belfast.
Bonner, who has amassed 247 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to new offences of theft and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons told him: “You do have an horrific record.”
Imposing six months custody for the latest offences, she ordered them to run alongside sentences he is currently serving for separate offences.