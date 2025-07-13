Co Antrim teen accused of driving to Ballymena to take part in racially aggravated riots

The aftermath of violence in the Co Antrim town of Ballymena.

​​A Co. Antrim teenager was remanded into custody on Saturday, accused of taking part in racially aggravated riots on two consecutive nights.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that according to the police case, “there is some element of planning” regarding Kelsey Crawford’s involvement, as he had driven from his home in Carrick to allegedly take part in the public disorder, bringing a balaclava with him for the second night of rioting.

Appearing at court by video link from police custody Crawford, from Rockfergus Crescent in Carrick, was charged with two counts of rioting, on 9 and 10 June this year.

Giving evidence during a contested application for bail, Det. Const. Woolsey outlined that across the UK, there has been a “large spike in public disorder with racial undertones, resulting in attacks on property and businesses, targeting ethnic minorities.”

Focusing more locally, he reminded the court there had been “three consecutive nights of violence in Ballymena,” which then spread to other parts of the country including Newtownabbey, Larne, Portadown and Londonderry.

That rioting, said DC Woolsey, had resulted in 24 homes being attacked and eight families being displaced in addition to police being attacked by rioting crowds throwing masonry, bricks, bottles, petrol bombs and fireworks.

Turning to the police case against Crawford, the officer said police investigations had established that having driven his BMW from Carrick, the teenager parked at Braid Retail Park just before 8pm, where he and two passengers got out, unmasked.

An hour later, Crawford was seen on footage at Clonavon Terrace, wearing the same clothing, throwing an object at police.

In further footage, he is allegedly captured throwing further missiles at police before the teenager goes back to his car at 11.04pm and leaves.

The following evening, just before 8.30pm on 10 June, Crawford parks in the same place but this time, it is claimed he “puts a mask on” before allegedly joining in the riots.

DC Woolsey claimed that Crawford’s activities on this second evening included “creating a barricade on the North Road,” breaking windows of a residential property on Bridge Street and placing items into the boot of a vehicle “which has then been set alight.”

When he was arrested on Friday, 11 July, police seized clothing which matched the same clothing on the nights the teenager was allegedly rioting.

DC Woolsey said police were objecting to Crawford being granted bail given the allegation he was “involved in serious, racially aggravated public disorder that result in significant damage to property…and injury to 59 police officers in Ballymena, some of them serious.”

Citing the risk of further disturbances, the detective said the PSNI “believe that it's important to send a strong message that deter persons from getting involved in serious disorder.”

“Police believe that if a strong deterrent message is not sent, the public disorder could lead to death or serious injury to members of the public,” said the officer.

Applying for bail, defence counsel Grant Powles emphasised that Crawford “has just turned 18” and also that he has a completely clear record.

His address in Carrick would keep him out of Ballymena, said the barrister, submitting that with his supportive family to keep an eye on him, the teenager could be freed with a package of bail conditions to assuage police concerns.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimmons said while Mr Powles “has made point he conceivably could,” she was not satisfied that Crawford could be freed.