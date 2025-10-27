Coleraine man 'told policeman he would be shot like Omagh officer - then offered a threesome'

A serial domestic abuser told a policeman he would be "shot like the officer in Omagh"... and then asked for a "threesome", a court has heard.

Details were given to Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Kyle Thomas Stewart, 28, of no fixed abode in Coleraine, was charged with assaulting a woman occasioning actual bodily harm, stealing her mobile phone, domestic abuse, disorderly behaviour in Portstewart, and threatening to kill a police officer.

The charges relate to October 20/21 this year.

He appeared at court via video link from a police station.

Objecting to bail, a police officer said at 10.30pm on Tuesday October 21 a woman said her partner had assaulted her the previous night.

Police noticed she had a black eye and "marks on her face".

The officer said Stewart allegedly had kicked her to the ground and "punched and bit her on the face" and punched her on the ribs.

She said she was in a lot of pain to her ribs. She had a cut on her hand and bruising on her arms and face.

The woman told police that when having dinner in licensed premises on the north coast the defendant "started to complain about the freckles that were on her neck" and alleged he told her to "go kill" herself.

He also told her he wished a female known to them was with him so he could "ride" her.

At different licensed premises Stewart reportedly spat on the complainant twice before she spat back at him, the court was told.

The woman was cautioned for assault.

She was taken to the Causeway Hospital.

Stewart was arrested and swore at police.

On the way to custody "he started to ask personal questions to both police officers, before directing his attention to" a male officer.

He “threatened to have" the policeman "shot like the officer in Omagh," and "then began to offer" the officer "sexual advances, before offering both officers a threesome".

The defendant asked how long it would take to get to the police station and said it "wouldn't be long before he was going to soil himself in the car".

He attempted to headbutt the police officer in the rear of the car.

He had to be restrained and again threatened to get the officer shot.

When interviewed the defendant said the woman's injuries were from a fight with somebody else.

He told police that when in a pub the woman was "being loud" and when he told her to "calm down" she "poured water over his food".

He said the woman had spat on him in a smoking area at another bar and he had "not retaliated".

He said he had around 10 pints and when the "fresh air hit him" his memory was vague.

When told about the comments he made to police he was "very apologetic", that his behaviour towards police had been "unacceptable", and that he "did not mean to make the officer fear for his threat to kill".

The defendant said he had been "assessed for ADHD".

He denied assaulting the woman or making any comments about her or making a comment about another female.

The defendant had nine previous convictions including assaults on two previous partners and was a "serial perpetrator of domestic abuse".

A defence barrister said the defendant had been drinking and accepts his behaviour towards police was "absolutely despicable".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the hearing last Thursday that the defendant had a record and there was "evidence he is a danger to women generally" with domestic abuse logged against three partners.

He refused bail saying the defendant had a "poor bail history" and he had no bail address.