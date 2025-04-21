Convicted child sex offender allegedly used public libraries to flout internet ban

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A former teacher and convicted child sex offender allegedly used public libraries to repeatedly flout a ban on accessing the internet, a court heard today.

William Maher, 37, appeared before magistrates in Belfast charged with eight separate breaches of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The SOPO was imposed in May last year as part of a sentence imposed for communication with two young boys.

Maher was arrested by police investigating a series of alleged incidents at libraries in Bangor, Holywood and Ballyhackamore in east Belfast.

He is accused of using their computers without the approval of his designated risk manager (DRM).

The eight alleged breaches occurred on dates between June 2024 and January 2025.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard that Maher, of Shaftesbury Drive in Bangor, has regular meetings with his DRM regularly but failed to discuss the library visits.

“It is felt that this demonstrates a clear disregard of the court imposed order,” an investigating detective said.

She disclosed that one of the computers accessed at Holywood Library was located in the children’s area.

“It was noted on the CCTV supplied by the library that a small child walks through the computer area,” the detective said.

She added: “The computer area at Bangor Library is at the entrance to the children’s section, and children would pass through the computer suite to access the children’s section.”

A defence lawyer confirmed Maher accepted the breaches during police interviews.

“He put forward a plausible explanation why he needed to use the computers, to print off documents for the sale of his mother’s house,” the solicitor said.

“She brought him to the libraries and waited for him, he was there for no more than 10 minutes and walked out again.”