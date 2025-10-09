Coroner was entitled to find SAS justified in opening fire on IRA driver Tony Doris in Coagh ambush in 1991, judge rules

The bullet and burnt out car in which three IRA men were shot dead by the SAS in Coagh in 1991.

A coroner was perfectly entitled to find an SAS soldier justified in opening fire on an unarmed IRA driver as part of an ambush attack in Co Tyrone, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Justice McAlinden backed the inquest verdict that the actions of Tony Doris had posed an immediate threat to life.

Doris died alongside Peter Ryan and Lawrence McNally during the military operation mounted in the village of Coagh back in June 1991.

The three men, part of an IRA East Tyrone brigade active service unit, were intercepted in a stolen car on suspicion they intended to murder a member of the security forces.

Up to 150 rounds were discharged in the hail of gunfire. Last year a coroner ruled that the SAS was justified in its “reasonable and proportionate” use of lethal force at Coagh.

He found the soldiers had an honest belief it was necessary in order to prevent loss of life.

A judicial review challenge was mounted against the coroner’s verdict by relatives of Doris, alleging the circumstances breached the Article 2 right to life under European law.

Counsel for the family claimed he had been wrongly “executed” as the unarmed driver who did not pose the same threat as those with weapons.

The SAS member who opened fire, referred to as Soldier B, had acted disproportionately, it was contended.

Rejecting all grounds of challenge, however, Mr Justice McAlinden said they were “utterly divorced” from the circumstances and split-second decisions the soldiers faced.

He identified compelling evidence for the conclusions reached that SAS members believed Doris was an integral part of the IRAactive service unit.

“The coroner was perfectly entitled to conclude that Soldier B’s use of force was proportionate in the circumstances,” he confirmed.

According to the judge, it would not have been known by him that the driver was unarmed.

“He shot at Mr Doris because he was a member of a terrorist team who could well be armed and who at the time had driven a vehicle containing two gunmen armed with rifles to a spot very proximate to the intended victim in order to facilitate his murder.” Mr Justice McAlinden stated.

“A Provisional IRA active service unit engaging in such an attack cannot murder someone unless the driver gets the shooters into position and, in engaging in that act of driving, the

driver is clearly constituting an immediate threat to life.”

The inquest could only have concluded that Soldier B’s actions were absolutely necessary, the judge held.