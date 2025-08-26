County Wexford man claims loyalist paramilitaries forced him to sell drugs

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Co Wexford man accused of storing £4,000 worth of LSD claims he was being forced to sell it by loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast, a court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Murphy also told police he would feel safer behind bars following his arrest last month.

Details emerged as the 31-year-old was granted bail under condition that he must now stay out of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Murphy, who had been living in a flat at Alexandra Gardens in the north of the city, faces a charge of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply. Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant notified the authorities himself on July 25 this year.

“He told police that he had been forced to sell acid on behalf of loyalist paramilitaries,” an investigating detective said.

“Officers searched his room and found £4,000 worth of acid. He made full admissions… and stated to police that he felt safer going inside to protect himself.”

Concerns were expressed about a potential threat to his own safety if released at this stage. But defence solicitor Niall O’Neill argued Murphy had spent a month in custody before seeking bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The issue of duress may require adjudication at some point,” he submitted.

“My client actually brought the issue to the attention of the police.”

Mr O’Neill further disclosed that Murphy is originally from Wexford but has been in Northern Ireland for the last eight years.

Granting bail, District Judge Steven Keown ordered the defendant to live at an address outside the city