Couple who left Ballymena for Romania as they did not feel safe in court on theft charges

By Court Reporter
Published 30th Sep 2025, 14:21 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 14:21 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymenaplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena
​A couple who left Ballymena for Romania as they 'did not feel safe' when riots erupted in the town in June have returned and appeared in court after an arrest warrant was issued.

Nicolae Lacatus (44) and Gabriela Lacatus (45), with an address listed as Larne Street in Ballymena, stole goods worth £115 including six pairs of shoes from Lidl in Ballymena on February 9 this year and they also had a holdall for use in theft.

Most Popular

They were in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, and had the assistance of an interpreter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the reason for the arrest warrant was that at "the time of the riots they did not feel safe to remain in the country. They are now back and plan to reside here full time".

The court was told Gabriela had no record and Nicolae had a record for driving offences. They were each fined £175 and were ordered to pay a total of £115 compensation.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice