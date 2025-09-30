Couple who left Ballymena for Romania as they did not feel safe in court on theft charges

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

​A couple who left Ballymena for Romania as they 'did not feel safe' when riots erupted in the town in June have returned and appeared in court after an arrest warrant was issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolae Lacatus (44) and Gabriela Lacatus (45), with an address listed as Larne Street in Ballymena, stole goods worth £115 including six pairs of shoes from Lidl in Ballymena on February 9 this year and they also had a holdall for use in theft.

They were in the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, and had the assistance of an interpreter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence barrister said the reason for the arrest warrant was that at "the time of the riots they did not feel safe to remain in the country. They are now back and plan to reside here full time".