Court hears how mob turned up after 85-year-old charged with sexually assaulting child

Ballymena Court

​A defence solicitor for an 85-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 said a mob turned up at the pensioner's address and gave him ten minutes to get out.

Dennis James, with an address listed on his charge sheet as Lanntara in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed the sexual offence between November 1 last year and March 31 this year.

He was originally in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on August 14 and was bailed to an address in Broughshane.

On Tuesday he appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court sitting in Ballymena via video link from prison.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had moved to a new address after people had threatened him.

Then at the new address, last Thursday night, a ‘mob’ turned up saying he had ten minutes to get out.

Police removed him for his own safety, the court was told.

The solicitor said not being at the address was a technical breach of bail and the defendant ended up in custody.

The solicitor asked if the defendant could be released on bail to go to the Housing Executive and declare himself homeless and get a new address.

The court heard the defendant had a clear record.

The case is set to be sent to the Crown Court by direct transfer.

The case was adjourned to September 11.