Court told how man who was stabbed in the head died of unrelated causes days later

The High Court in Belfast

​A man accused of being present when a father-of-one was stabbed in the head outside his west Belfast home must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiernan Rooney, 28, died of unrelated causes just days after the alleged assault at Conway Place.

But 31-year-old Thomas Park was refused bail over his alleged role in the earlier doorstep attack late last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park, of Centenary House hostel in the city, denies charges of possessing an offensive weapon, namely an unknown sharp object, and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also faces a further count of stealing a Ring doorbell from the victim’s property.

Police were called to the scene on December 29 amid reports Mr Rooney had been stabbed several times to the head.

In an account recorded on body-worn cameras, the victim claimed Park and another unknown male called to confront him at his front door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a short argument the two men allegedly began punching him to the head several times. As Mr Rooney tried to protect himself he felt something sharp strike his forehead and top of his head, according to his version of events, but could not see the object or who was holding it. Both men then left the area on foot.

Mr Rooney was initially treated in hospital for a two-inch laceration above his eyebrow, a slash wound to the top of his head, other monitor cuts and a potential broken nose.

However, he died three days later without providing a formal statement about the incident outside his house.

Detectives have stressed that his death was not linked to the alleged assault at his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park was arrested after a doorbell camera recording showed him getting into an apparent verbal disagreement with the victim.

The footage stopped when the other unidentified man covered it with his hand.

Mr Rooney’s partner told police she heard an altercation and a thud before running outside to find him bleeding from a head wound.

During interviews Park said he went to the victim’s house to challenge him about a suspected “derogatory” Facebook post relating to the accused’s recently deceased sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He claimed there was some jostling, but insisted Mr Rooney had suffered no injuries when he left the scene.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued that Park is a skilled roofer who could be safely released from custody to live at an address outside west Belfast.

“Any risk that he would interfere with witnesses in the investigation has been more or less removed by the tragic passing of the injured party,” Mr Boyd added.

Citing concerns over his drink and drug intake, Lord Justice Horner refused Park’s application for bail.