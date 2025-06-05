Don't rush to judgement over Palestine protest arrests, say police

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said he'd seen body-worn camera footage of the incident and was satisfied with the professionalism of officers. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The public have been urged by a senior police officer not to “rush to judgement” over an incident in which two women were arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Policing Board was told that the Police Ombudsman is now to investigate the actions of PSNI officers, given the high level of public interest.

Concerns were raised during the board’s monthly meeting today (5th) over the police response to the incident, with Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly alleging it had been prompted by a sticker being placed on a bank ATM machine and an emergency call from bank staff, adding that “a lot of people are very sore over what happened”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A high-profile campaigner against Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip, 72-year-old Sue Pentel, was one of two women detained by officers on suspicion of criminal damage during a protest in Belfast city centre in May. She and the other woman, who is in her 50s, were released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking during today's Policing Board meeting, Sinn Fein's Gerry Kelly called the PSNI disproportionate in reacting to what he said was an emergency call from a bank about pro-Palestine protesters. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: “From conversations I have had with the Police Ombudsman’s office yesterday, I understand that they are going to call themselves in on that particular incident given the public interest there has been in it.

“We absolutely understand the depth of feeling that people have around the urgency of the situation in the Middle East and how passionately they feel about it. There is hardly a day goes past without a demonstration or a protest of some shape or form.

“Conservatively, I would say over the last 20 months we have facilitated many hundreds of pro-Palestinian protests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the vast majority of demonstrations passed off without incident.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said there had been significant social media criticism of the police actions.

He added: “I have the luxury of seeing the body-worn video of the time and I was satisfied, as I have said, around the courtesy and professionalism with which the officers dealt with those that were protesting.”

Mr Singleton said: “People won’t have seen everything that has happened so maybe it is appropriate to urge people not to rush to judgment on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will see what [the Ombudsman] has to say about the incident and I can assure you, if there are any lessons that need to be learned in respect of it, we will certainly adopt it.”

Gerry Kelly claimed it was “widely known” the issue had arisen over a sticker placed on a bank machine, claiming that “four or five officers came immediately” after an emergency call from the bank.

“A lot of people, including myself, think that it wasn’t proportionate when you compare it with many other incidents where clearly action needed to be taken,” he added.