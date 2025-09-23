Driver (78) whose car collided with tractor causing death of farmer in County Antrim given community service order and banned for a year

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

​​A 78-year-old woman whose car collided with a tractor causing the death of a farmer in County Antrim has been given a community service order and banned from driving for a year.

Isobel McCormick, of Glendale Park in Glynn near Larne, admitted causing the death of Mr John Wilson by driving carelessly around 3pm on Saturday October 21, 2023, and to causing grievous bodily injury to her sister.

The defendant and her sister were in the car and they had been returning from a shopping trip.

A collision occurred on the A8 dual-carriageway near Ballynure. Mr Wilson, aged 61, died in hospital from his injuries, four days after a Ford Fiesta struck his tractor.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges and was at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday for sentencing.

The court was told the defendant's car approached the moving tractor from behind on the dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - and it was estimated she had been travelling around 57mph and the tractor was estimated to be doing less than 20mph.

She had struck the tractor as she swerved or attempted to perform an overtaking manoeuvre causing the tractor to spin and roll over. Mr Wilson was ejected from the cab of the Case tractor and was trapped by a wheel of the vehicle, a prosecutor said.

A defence barrister said the defendant wished to place on record her remorse and extend her deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased as well as to her sister.

The defendant's sister was seriously injured and the defendant was also seriously injured, suffering fractured ribs and a fractured sternum.

The barrister said the defendant had approached the tractor "more quickly than she had anticipated" and had collided with it as she went to overtake.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was an extremely tragic case. He said: "There is no sentence that this court can pass that will ever rectify what sadly has happened".

He said the defendant had a completely clear record and it had been a clear dry day.

It had been a straight piece of dual-carriageway and although, the court was told, the tractor was not equipped with an amber warning beacon light as required to be on a dual-carriageway, an expert's report said the defendant should have been able to view the the tractor from 500 metres away.

However, the judge said it appeared the defendant began to try to perform an overtake but did so too late and a collision occurred.

The judge said a report said there was no seat belt in the tractor and it was missing a door.

Mr Wilson's family viewed the court proceedings via video link.

The judge said Mr Wilson was was very well thought of in his local community and added: "Can I, on behalf of the court, extend my sincere sympathies, particularly to Mr Wilson's family and also not forgetting the defendant's sister who also sustained quite serious injuries".