Eleanor Donaldson’s bid to have two charges withdrawn to be heard in December

Lady Eleanor Donaldson leaving an earlier arraignment hearing at Newry Court in September

An application to dismiss two charges facing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's wife in the historical sex offences case involving them both is to be heard in December, a court has been told.

Former DUP leader Donaldson, 61, has already pleaded not guilty to 18 offences and he is due to face trial in March next year.

The historical charges include one count of rape as well as allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

His wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson , 58, of Dublinhill Road, Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences facing her husband.

She has entered not guilty pleas to three charges ahead of the March trial, but her defence team has applied to have two other charges against her withdrawn.

At a review hearing in Newry Crown Court on Friday, judge Paul Ramsey agreed to hear legal arguments in the no bill application on December 17 .

He said he was not sure whether he would be in a position to rule on the application on the same day or whether he would have to reserve his decision until a later date.

Neither defendant was in court on Friday, having been excused from attending, but the judge said Lady Donaldson would need to be present for the no bill hearing.

He said her husband did not need to appear on that date, unless any issue that necessitated his attendance emerged in the interim.

The judge said he had already received written skeleton arguments on the application from both the defence and prosecution.

"I'll fix the hearing for December 17 for the no bill application in respect to the two counts," he said.

In regard to the general management of the case, Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service barrister Rosemary Walsh KC told the judge that there were "good lines of communication" between the defence teams and the PPS, and that they were collectively working through a "number of issues" ahead of the trial.

The barrister said any outstanding matters could also be dealt with on December 17 when the court convened for the no bill hearing.

Ms Walsh said the parties would alert the judge by the end of November to any issues that may potentially need to be discussed at the December hearing.

The trial date has already been set for March 24 next year.

Sir Jeffrey is accused of one charge of rape, four of gross indecency and 13 of indecent assault.

The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008.

There are two alleged victims.

The long-standing MP for Lagan Valley was arrested and charged in relation to the historical sexual allegations at the end of March.

He resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party after the allegations against him emerged.

Weeks prior to his arrest, he had led the DUP back into Stormont following a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions.