Ex-BBC star Karen Patterson hit with £600 fine and penalty points after leaving scene of road accident.

At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court the 54-year-old, who now works as a dairy farmer, contested a charge of causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving. Defence counsel Conan Rea argued the injuries suffered by the other driver were not serious enough to amount to really serious harm.

A prosecutor outlined how it was around 8.30pm on March 16 last year when Ms Patterson’s Range Rover was in collision with a Mazda MX5 sports car on the Newtownards Road in Comber.

The Mazda driver told police that as he as overtaking the 4x4, the Range Rover moved across the middle line and there was contact before his vehicle came to rest in the ditch.

The Mazda driver sustained a “sprained wrist” and some hearing loss through tinnitus.

Commenting that the injuries “do not even come close to grievous bodily injury,” District Judge Mark Hamill found the former journalist not guilty of causing GBI by careless driving.

​Mr Rea emphasised that had been the stated defence position “for months” and that Ms Patterson had made early admissions to leaving the scene and to careless driving.

He explained that on the night of the accident, the defendant had spotted the sporty Mazda “travelling at some speed behind her” but had lost sight of the car when she performed her manoeuvre.

It was that manoeuvre which caused the slight coming together of the vehicles and although the defendant drove on, Mr Rea said she returned but couldn’t see anyone so drove on home, without reporting the matter to police.

The barrister said she now realised that although she did not know who the other driver was, she still should have told the police, but he highlighted that having been driving for 35 years Ms Patterson, from the Ringdufferin Road in Downpatrick, only has three points on her licence.

He revealed that having worked as a journalist for many years, “she left that employment” and now runs a dairy farm with her mum, so having to drive between her home and the farm to milk the cows, losing her licence would cause “considerable difficulties”.

Recording guilty pleas to offences of careless driving, failing to report and failing to remain, Judge Hamill repeated that while the injuries “might entertain the civil court,” from his perspective they “do not come near to GBI”.