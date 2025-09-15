Family of Bloody Sunday victim hails ‘momentous day’ as Soldier F trial begins

Liam Wray (left) and Mickey McKinney whose brothers were killed on Bloody Sunday in Derry's Bogside in 1972, outside Belfast Crown Court, where the trial of a former paratrooper accused of the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday is taking place Picture:: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The family of a man killed on Bloody Sunday has described the start of an Army veteran's trial for his murder as a "momentous day" in their five-decade campaign for justice.

The long-awaited trial of the former paratrooper accused of two murders in Londonderry on January 30 1972 began at Belfast Crown Court on Monday morning.

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney on a day when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of Derry.

He is also charged with five attempted murders during the incident in the city's Bogside area, namely of Joseph Friel , Michael Quinn , Joe Mahon , Patrick O'Donnell and a person unknown.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

The non-jury case is being heard by judge Patrick Lynch .

Ahead of the start of the case, Soldier F was brought into the dock which was surrounded by a curtain.

Earlier, the Wray and McKinney families were joined by a large group of supporters as they walked together to the court on Monday morning.

Those taking part in the march carried a banner bearing the words Towards Justice.

A short rally was then held outside the court buildings.

John McKinney , a brother of William McKinney , told those gathered: "Today marks a momentous day in our battle to secure justice for our loved ones who were murdered on Bloody Sunday.

"It has taken 53 years to get to this point, and we have battled all the odds to get here.

"Everything that we have achieved to this point has been through relentless commitment and a refusal to lie down.

"We will shortly occupy a courtroom very proudly with our heads held high and in the knowledge that, regardless of the ultimate outcome, that we are on the right side of history.

"A matter of a few metres away from us in the courtroom will sit Soldier F, cowering behind a curtain, waiting to go on trial for two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder."

Mr McKinney added: "Today, we place our trust in the hands of the Public Prosecution Service to finish the job.

"We hope that they do not let us down.

"This is a prosecution brought not just on behalf of the Bloody Sunday families and the wounded, but for all the people of Derry and further afield who have stood with us.

"We sincerely thank all those who have joined with us in solidarity today, and have supported our justice campaign over the last 50 years.

"Today, our message is simple - towards justice, we shall overcome."

Supporters of Soldier F, and the wider veterans' community, also gathered outside the court.

Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner David Johnstone claimed former soldiers were being subjected to "wholesale demonisation" as a result of the legacy process in Northern Ireland .

"Many veterans today feel frustrated, feel angry, and indeed feel betrayed by the legacy process since 1998," he said.

"The legacy of Northern Ireland's past is emotive and still very raw for many who lost loved ones during what were very turbulent and dark days in our province."

Mr Johnstone added: "Legacy is indeed the unfinished business of the Belfast Agreement, and for there to be any reconciliation in this province, there must first be a fair and balanced legacy process, a process that does not facilitate the wholesale demonisation of those who served and certainly not facilitate the rewriting of the history of the Troubles.

"As Veterans Commissioner, I will continue to advocate for a legacy process that ensures fairness for all, upholds the principles of justice and recognises the service and the sacrifice of those who stood in defence of all sections of this community during one of the darkest chapters in our history."

Bloody Sunday was one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed on the day and another man shot by paratroopers died four months later.

Many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday but his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

Police in Northern Ireland launched a murder investigation after the landmark Saville Inquiry, which reported in 2010, found there was no justification for shooting any of those killed or wounded.

At the time of the inquiry's publication, then-prime minister David Cameron issued a public apology, saying the killings were "unjustified and unjustifiable".

The Saville report overturned the long-disputed findings of the 1972 Widgery Tribunal which concluded that the soldiers had been shot at first, and returned fire in self-defence.

In 2019, Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced that one former paratrooper, Soldier F, would face prosecution for two murders and five counts of attempted murder.

However, two years later, the PPS halted the prosecution, citing concerns the case could collapse if it went to trial.

That move followed the collapse of a different legacy trial of two other veterans accused of murder during the Troubles.

The trial of Soldier A and Soldier C for the 1972 shooting of Official IRA leader Joe McCann in Belfast ended in April 2021 after a judge ruled that key evidence due to be relied upon by the prosecution was inadmissible.

The inadmissible evidence was statements given by the soldiers to the Royal Military Police (RMP) in the aftermath of the shooting.

The case against Soldier F also involves RMP statement evidence, from other soldiers who were on the ground in the Bogside during the shootings, and the outcome of the McCann case prompted the PPS to review the prosecution and, ultimately, discontinue it.

But this decision was then successfully challenged in court by the family of Mr McKinney, with judges in Belfast quashing the PPS's decision.

