Farmer appears in court charged with attempted murder in Crumlin
Appearing in the dock of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, pictured, 58-year-old William Rainey confirmed he understood the three charges against him, all alleged to have been committed on 28 November this year.
Self-employed farmer and welder Rainey, from the Randox Road in Crumlin, faces charges of attempted murder, possessing a firearm with intent to commit murder and possessing a rifle with intent to cause fear of violence.
None of the alleged facts were opened in court but giving evidence Detective Constable Robinson told the court that he was aware of the background and he believed he could connect Rainey to each of the offences.
In a police statement at the time, a PSNI spokesperson said the complainant attended a residential area on the Randox Road on what was described as a “business matter” when the alleged shooting took place.
"We received a report that at 5.30pm, a man had attended a residential property in the Randox Road area on a business matter.
"He alleged that a shot was fired at him following a disagreement, which caused damage to the roof and rear window of his vehicle.
"Thankfully, he was uninjured though very shaken by the ordeal.
"Shortly afterwards, local officers arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.
“Enquiries are continuing. Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the report should contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1253 of 28/11/24,” said the police statement.
In court on Tuesday defence solicitor Patrick Madden said he had no objections to the Public Prosecution Service application for a six week adjournment.
Freeing Rainey and granting legal aid as “there are very serious charges,” District Judge Nigel Broderick put the case back to 4 February.