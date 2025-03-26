Father of hyponatremia victim fails in legal challenge to decision not to refer senior medic to tribunal

Alan and Jennifer Roberts, parents of Claire Roberts, at an earlier hearing

​​The father of a nine-year-old girl who died from hyponatremia has failed in a High Court challenge to the decision not to refer a senior medic to a fitness to practise tribunal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge dismissed the application for judicial review mounted by Alan Roberts in connection with disputed allegations about Professor Ian Young.

Mr Roberts' daughter Claire was one of five children whose deaths at hospitals in Northern Ireland were the focus of a public inquiry. It ultimately ruled four of the deaths were avoidable and identified a cover-up over what happened to Claire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The probe into cases of hyponatremia, a condition linked to shortage of sodium in the blood which can lead to fatal brain swelling, was the longest running inquiry of its kind in British history.

It found that Claire died in October 1996 from an overdose of fluids and medication due to negligent care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

In November 2022 paediatrics consultant Dr Heather Steen was struck off the medical register for dishonestly trying to conceal the circumstances of the schoolgirl’s death.

But months later the General Medical Council (GMC) confirmed that Professor Ian Young, who served as Northern Ireland’s chief scientific advisor, would face no action following the public inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Young was not involved in the treatment of any of the children whose deaths were examined. He had been asked by the Royal Group of Hospitals in 2004 to provide an independent assessment on whether hyponatraemia played a part in Claire’s death.

However, the inquiry concluded that he “shifted” from his initial independent advisory role to one of protecting the hospital and its doctors.

He referred himself to the GMC after those findings were published in January 2018.

Claire’s parents sought to judicially review the regulatory body for deciding the allegations against Professor Young should not go before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawyers for Mr Roberts claimed the determination reached in February 2023 was irrational, failed to provide adequate reasons and involved apparent bias.

He wanted the GMC’s decision quashed and an order made for it to be reconsidered.

The court heard the case involved allegations that Professor Young believed when he reviewed Claire’s notes and records in 2004 that there had been clinical mismanagement because treating doctors failed to carry out a repeated blood test back in October 1996.

It was contended that he dishonestly failed to disclose this or gave misleading information at a meeting with her parents, in his contribution to a letter sent to them, and in evidence to the inquest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Roberts' legal team challenged the GMC decisions, claiming they were irrational and failed to adjudicate on specific allegations when the public inquiry had made adverse findings.

Counsel representing Professor Young insisted there was no evidence of dishonesty.

He had been the first person to advise Claire’s that hyponatremia may have played a part in her death and referred her case to the coroner, the court was told.

Those actions demonstrated his honesty and that he was not part of any “cover up”, his barrister submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruling on the application for leave to seek a judicial review against the GMC, Madam Justice McBride rejected all grounds of challenge.

She held that that authority was justified in considering Professor Young’s last statement to the inquiry, his response statement to the Council, and other evidence which demonstrated his honesty.

“I am satisfied the case examiners showed rigour and procedural fairness in their decision making,” the judge said.

“I consider it was a rational choice to decide the realistic prospects test was not met based on their evaluation of the strength of the case applying their expertise and knowledge of how the case would fare at the Tribunal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finding that the GMC was entitled to come to different conclusions based on its role and available evidence, Madam Justice McBride identified no breach of the relevant rules or the legal test for dishonesty.