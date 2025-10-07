Peter Jackson(right) the father of former Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson pictured leaving Belfast Hight Court with his solicitor Kevin Winters. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The father of Paddy Jackson has been left “crushed” by an Irish reality TV personality falsely claiming he tried to pay off the complainant at the rugby star’s rape trial, the High Court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Jackson became so obsessed and paranoid about the lies spread on social media by Danielle Meagher that he suffered a stroke while trawling the internet to check on her latest postings, a judge was told. “This was an absolute statement that I had been criminally dishonest,” Mr Jackson said.

“If the intent of the tweets was to get into my brain and into my heart that was achieved by the individual who put them out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Jackson sued Ms Meagher, also known as Danielle Collins, for libel over the unfounded allegations published on Twitter, now rebranded as X, back in April 2018.

Weeks earlier his former Ireland and Ulster rugby players Paddy Jackson, 33, and Stuart Olding, 32, had been unanimously acquitted of raping the same woman.

Both sportsmen denied any criminal wrongdoing throughout their high-profile trial in Belfast.

With judgment already obtained against Ms Meagher in the defamation action, she did not attend yesterday's hearing on the level of damages to be awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanied by his wife Gay, Mr Jackson described how their lives have been “decimated” since the untrue claims were published about him bribing a witness and attempting to bribe the complainant at his son’s trial.

​He told the court his shock and anger led to him losing self-confidence and so socially withdrawn in the intervening seven years that he became almost a recluse.

“When the trial closed we were in full working mode, supporting and helping Patrick rebuild his career, but this thing came really out of the blue and knocked me for six,” he said.

The court heard Ms Meagher later denied knowing anything about the tweets, making baseless claims that the account was operated by a talent agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questioned by his barrister Patrick Lyttle KC, Mr Jackson said her approach to the case was like taking repeated blows in a boxing match. “It’s as if this was a planned sequence of events this individual was staging to make my life and my family’s lives as difficult as possible; it nearly seemed pre-planned, someone getting at my whole integrity and honesty,” he stated.

The retired sales manager said one of his “deepest desires” would have been to meet Ms Meagher face to face for an explanation and apology.

Instead, however, he trawls social media platforms on a daily basis to discover if anything else has been posted.

“My mobile phone is never off, it’s like a fixation or an obsession,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His wife told the court she had tried to “bury her head in the sand” and ignore the tweets. “It was just such obvious lies, it crushed him and the confidence he had in himself,” Mrs Jackson said.

“Peter started to trawl Twitter...he became totally obsessed with making sure this was not being re-tweeted.”

Amid that fixation, his outgoing personality developed into a paranoia at what others thought of him and withdrawing from social occasions.

“He became very distrustful of people,” Mrs Jackson stated.

She also described the shock of her husband suffering a stroke in August this year while he was in bed checking on the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This lady, I can’t bear to say her name, had been at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, we were trying to see reviews, and the stroke happened then,” she told the court.

Asked about the impact on her husband in the years since their son’s trial, Mrs Jackson added: “His whole confidence and self-esteem has been ripped from him because of what happened.”

Their lawyers argued that Mr Jackson has now spent more than seven years waiting to have his reputation completely vindicated through an award of damages.

Mr Lyttle insisted that the “poison” of the defendant’s tweets had been spread without any offer of an apology. “It has clearly pierced this man’s perception of his self-worth,” counsel submitted. “This was pure bile coming from her (Ms Meagher) and directed against an innocent man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to his client suffering a stroke, the barrister added: "Her career runs on despite knowing it was wrong, but this man's life has been on hold for seven and a half years."