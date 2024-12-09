Writer Graham Linehan

​​Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has been identified as a lead case in claims for discrimination brought against a Belfast pub, it emerged today.

The comedy writer is among 23 women’s right campaigners suing the owners of Robinson’s Bar over disputed allegations they were unlawfully refused service because of gender critical beliefs.

Their lawyers want all of the claims consolidated for potential determinations by a single judge.

Belfast County Court was told today that eight of the group have now been proposed as test cases in a first phase of lawsuits related to incidents on April 16, 2023.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs described their actions as “seminal”. They are claiming direct discrimination on the basis of their views on gender in the lawsuit mounted against Wine Inns Ltd over the encounter in Robinson’s.

Mr Linehan and other campaigners had just taken part in a Let Women Speak rally headed by controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen. Following the demonstration they were said to have spent up to 90 minutes in the city centre bar.

With some of them wearing clothing with logos in support of women’s rights at the time, they contend that further service was then denied.

One of the campaigners is also seeking £20,000 in damages, alleging that he was assaulted and left permanently scarred. Two others who say they witnessed what happened to him are claiming up to £8,000 compensation.

Separate cases are also being advanced on behalf of the other 20 members of the group. All of them allege that they were discriminated against and refused service because of their beliefs.

The eight lead cases have been proposed to represent the full spectrum of events, according to court papers.

Mr Linehan is described as a prominent advocate of gender-critical beliefs who engaged with staff in the pub and other members of the group.

“Given his public profile, his inclusion also exemplifies the broader societal implications of such alleged conduct,” the legal documents contend.

Feminist academic Dr Julia Long has been included as another test case to assess claims of discrimination based solely on the perception of her philosophical beliefs.

Wine Inns strenuously denies any discrimination or less favourable treatment of the plaintiffs.

The alleged assault on one of the campaigners is also denied, amid counter claims that his behaviour had created an apprehension among members of staff.

A further part of the defence involves assertions that even if there was any difference in treatment, it had nothing to do with the group’s political opinion.

In court today counsel for the defendant requested further details from the group before consent to the lead cases can be confirmed.

With a trial hearing still to be listed, the actions were adjourned until February next year.