Father Ted creator Graham Linehan to rely on gender definition ruling in Belfast pub discrimination case

​​Father Ted creator Graham Linehan and other campaigners claiming discrimination against a Belfast pub are set to rely on a landmark ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

The comedy writer is among a group of 23 plaintiffs suing the owners of Robinson’s Bar over disputed allegations they were unlawfully refused service because of gender critical beliefs.

At Belfast County Court today it was confirmed that eight lead cases will be dealt with in the first stage of the actions.

Lawyers representing the group believe their case has been strengthened by last month’s Supreme Court judgment that a woman is defined by biological sex.

Speaking after the latest review, solicitor Simon Chambers said they were now keen to press on to a full hearing.

“My clients feel in light of the recent Supreme Court victory For Women Scotland that their legitimate and reasonably held belief that sex is immutable, that only biological women should be able to avail of women-only spaces has been legally endorsed, and that the so-called justification for their exclusion from the defendants’ establishment should be shown up as the collective madness which prevailed at the time,” Mr Chambers stated.

“By taking a stand against this bankrupt ideology, my clients have been unjustly branded bigots and anti-trans, when all they were doing was highlighting its idiocy and standing up for the rights of women.”

The group are claiming direct discrimination due to their views on gender in the lawsuit mounted against Wine Inns Ltd over incidents at Robinson’s on April 16, 2023.

Mr Linehan and other campaigners had just taken part in a Let Women Speak rally headed by controversial activist Kellie-Jay Keen.

Following the demonstration they were said to have spent up to 90 minutes in the city centre bar.

With some of them wearing clothing with logos in support of women’s rights at the time, they contend that further service was then denied.

One of the campaigners is also seeking £20,000 in damages, alleging that he was assaulted and left permanently scarred.

Two others who say they witnessed what happened to him are claiming up to £8,000 compensation.

Separate cases are also being advanced on behalf of the other 20 members of the group.

All of them allege that they were discriminated against and refused service because of their beliefs.

The eight lead cases have been proposed to represent the full spectrum of events, according to court papers.

Mr Linehan is described as a prominent advocate of gender-critical beliefs who engaged with staff in the pub and other members of the group.

“Given his public profile, his inclusion also exemplifies the broader societal implications of such alleged conduct,” the legal documents contend.

Feminist academic Dr Julia Long has been included as another test case to assess claims of discrimination based solely on the perception of her philosophical beliefs.

Wine Inns strenuously denies any discrimination or less favourable treatment of the plaintiffs.

The alleged assault on one of the campaigners is also denied, amid counter claims that his behaviour had created an apprehension among members of staff.