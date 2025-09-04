Father Ted creator Linehan arrives at court for trans activist harassment trial

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, for his trial over an alleged harassment of a transgender woman

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has arrived at Westminster Magistrates' Court where he faces trial accused of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks .

Before going into court, the 57-year-old comedy writer posed with a sign which said on one side "There's no such thing as a 'transgender child'", and on the other it said "Keep men out of women's sports".

He has denied one count of harassing the activist on social media and a further charge of damaging her mobile phone in October.

Linehan, who created Father Ted in the 1990s with fellow Irish writer Arthur Mathews , said in a post on X in April that the allegations were related to an incident at the Battle of Ideas conference in London on October 19 .

According to court documents, he is charged with harassing the alleged victim by posting abusive comments about her on social media between October 11 and October 27 , and damaging her phone to the value of £369 on the day of the conference.

In May, following a hearing in the case, Linehan said he has "lost a great deal" but "will not waver in my resolve".