Five former pupils to receive combined £1.2m in settlement of abuse claims against late Father Malachy Finegan

The late Father Malachy Finegan taught and worked at St Colman’s College in Newry at the time of the alleged abuse

​Five former pupils who claimed a paedophile priest groomed and abused them at a Co Down school are to receive more than £1.2m in combined damages, it has emerged.

The compensation forms part of settlements reached in the men’s High Court actions over alleged historic sexual and physical assaults perpetrated by the late Father Malachy Finegan.

Written apologies will also be issued to them from the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland as part of the resolutions, their solicitor disclosed.

The plaintiffs, who cannot be identified, sued the Diocese of Dromore and the board of governors at St Colman’s College in Newry over failures to protect him from the priest.

They all attended the school as young boys over a period spanning between 1972 and 1984.

During that time Finegan, who taught and worked at the college, subjected them to serious sexual, physical and emotional abuse, according to their case.

Lawyers for the five men described the alleged molestation as “depraved and sadistic”.

Finegan was accused of a wider campaign of child sexual abuse but never prosecuted or questioned by police about claims made against him.

He died in 2002, but years later it emerged that the Diocese of Dromore had settled a previous case taken by one of his alleged victims.

At that stage the board of governors at St Colman's condemned the physical, sexual and emotional abuse inflicted by Finnegan who also served as its president.

Since then a series of lawsuits have been mounted over the alleged failures to prevent him from targeting pupils.

The latest group of five claims had been scheduled for trial hearings at the High Court in Belfast.

Instead, however, further settlements were confirmed today without any admission of liability by the defendants.

One of the group spoke about how Finegan preyed on him as a vulnerable boy by grooming and abusing for his own pleasure.

Questioning why nothing was done to stop the priest’s activities, he also described suffering severe anxiety, nightmares and PTSD in the intervening years.

Outside court solicitor Claire McKeegan of Phoenix Law, who represents all five plaintiffs, revealed that their combined total compensation “exceeded £1.2m”.

She confirmed they are now to receive letters of apology from Archbishop Eamon Martin, primate of Ireland, on behalf of the Diocese of Dromore.

“Our clients have endured a lifetime of pain and suffering at the hands of Malachy Finegan and other staff members at St Colmans who exploited their positions of power and trust to inflict abuse of the utmost depravity,” Ms McKeegan said.