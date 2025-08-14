Five Lithuanian men appear in court in Ballymena on drugs charges

Five men appeared at court today in connection with the discovery of cannabis farms containing drugs with an estimated street value of half a million pounds.

The men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court.

The accused are:

Tadas Vitkus (43) of Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan, who is accused of cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply. He is further charged that being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.

The five men are charged with allegedly cultivating cannabis (photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nerijus Navickas (41) of Cairnhill, Coleraine, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity.

Ftasys Matevicius (38) of Castleton, Templepatrick, is accused of cultivating cannabis and dishonestly using electricity. He is further accused of being a person who is not a British citizen knowingly entered the United Kingdom in breach of a Deportation Order.

Mindaugas Syvokas (34) of Richmond Court, Newry, allegedly, at Market Street Court, Tandragee, conspired with Paulius Micavicius to cultivate a cannabis plant. He is further charged that he conspired with Paulius Micavicius to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis and cultivated cannabis, dishonestly used electricity and caused criminal damage to a property at Seapatrick Avenue, Banbridge.

And Paulius Micavicius (33) of Richmond Court, Newry, is accused of cultivating a cannabis plant and dishonestly using electricity at Market Street Court, Tandragee. He is further charged that at Market Street Court, Tandragee conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas to cultivate a cannabis plant and that he conspired with Mindaugas Syvokas unlawfully to supply a controlled drug of Class B namely, cannabis.

The men are Lithuanian nationals.