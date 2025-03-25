​A former Belfast Citibank employee has settled her sex and disability discrimination cases against the company for £215,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cases were supported by the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland.

Maeve Bradley worked for Citibank in Belfast as an Assistant Vice President. In the spring of 2023, she went on maternity leave and believed she was in line for a promotion on her return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of her return, Mrs Bradley contacted a manager to let them know she had applied for reduced hours due to childcare needs.

Maeve Bradley who worked for Citibank in Belfast as an Assistant Vice President.

Mrs Bradley says she was offered an alternative role but was not comfortable with this suggestion as she had no experience of the new role.

Mrs Bradley asked if anybody on the team had been promoted. She was told that the person covering her maternity leave had been promoted to a Vice President role. Believing this to be unlawful, as she wasn’t given the opportunity for promotion whilst on maternity leave, she raised a formal grievance.

The grievance was not upheld. She says the company advised that performance is the deciding factor for whether someone gets promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The person covering her maternity leave had the opportunity and time to demonstrate the strength of their performance and was promoted.

Mrs Bradley issued legal proceedings alleging sex discrimination. Later she brought a further two claims alleging sex and disability discrimination and victimisation.

These were based on the time taken to deal with her grievance and her belief that there was a lack of adequate effort to support her return to work.

Mrs Bradley did not return to work and her employment with Citibank was terminated as part of the settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bradley said: “For me, this experience has been incredibly stressful and disheartening. It came as quite a shock, that the individual hired to cover my role was promoted in my absence.

"I felt compelled to challenge this decision, not just for myself, but to ensure that no other woman is penalised for taking time off to have a child."

Geraldine McGahey, Chief Commissioner, Equality Commission for Northern Ireland said: “Issues around pregnancy and maternity in the workplace continue to be the most common complaints of sex discrimination made to the Commission.

“The laws protecting women from sex discrimination were introduced almost 50 years ago to ensure women can return to and remain in the workforce and not be disadvantaged because of pregnancy or family responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maeve should have been considered for the promotion," concluded Ms McGahey.

In settling the case Citibank affirmed its commitment to equality of opportunity in employment and to ensuring that its policies, procedures and practices comply in all respects with its obligations under the Disability Discrimination Act 1995 and the Sex Discrimination Northern Ireland Order 1976 and to ensure that’s its staff are aware of these obligations.