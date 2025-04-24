Former County cricketer Rodney Ontong in court accused of committing a raft of sex offences against two children
Standing in the dock of Newtownards Magistrates Court 69-year-old Rodney Ontong was charged with a total of 10 sex offences and one of supplying alcohol to minors, alleged to have been committed against two children under 13 between 16-17 July last year.
Ontong, from the Southwell Road in Bangor, faces a series of charges including rape and sexual assault and giving intoxicating liquor to a child.
None of the alleged facts surrounding the accusations were opened in court but the particulars of the offences disclose that South African Ontong allegedly raped the schoolboy, sexually assaulted both complainants and gave them both alcohol.
Giving evidence to the court a police officer said he believed he could connect Ontong to each of the charges.
Defence counsel Conor Holmes said given the nature of the charges and the ages of the alleged victims, the case would have to be fast tracked in accordance with recent DoJ guidance.
“Fast tracked to the Crown Court?” District Judge Mark Hamill enquired and Mr Holmes agreed “yes,” suggesting that the case could be adjourned for eight weeks rather than the usual four.
Freeing Ontong on his own bail of £1,000 until 20 June, the judge added bail conditions that the alleged rapist has no contact with the injured parties, he resides at home and that he has no unsupervised contact with children.
Ontong played for both his country and captained Glamorgan County Cricket Club in the 70s and 80s before he had to retire as a result of injuries he sustained in a car accident in 1988.