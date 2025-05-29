Former GAA star and Irish League footballer banned from roads for speeding
Eoin Bradley (41), of Woodland Park in Kilrea, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He was detected doing 51mph in a 40mph zone on November 21 last year.
The defendant told the court he "lost track" of his speed.
He already had nine penalty points on his licence.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor driving record".
With the defendant reaching twelve penalty points the judge said he would exercise discretion and not ban the defendant for six months.
Instead he banned the defendant for two months along with a £200 fine but existing penalty points remain in place.