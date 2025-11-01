​Former GAA star DJ Carey has been told by a judge to expect a custodial sentence, after defrauding friends, family and fans of more than 394,000 euro to treat a cancer he never had

Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, where he is due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to inducing people to give him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer.

The ex-hurler, 54, was remanded in custody after a sentencing hearing at Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice and will return to court to hear his sentence on Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He pleaded guilty in July to ten counts of inducing people to give him money after fraudulently claiming to have cancer.

Prosecuting counsel Dominic McGinn told the court he carried out a "series of deceptions" as he outlined the details of each count against Carey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how gardai were first alerted to Carey's crimes by a financial institution, when one of their customers who was "getting on in years" tried to transfer money to him.

Carey told his victims he needed treatment in Seattle, in the US, for cancer, telling several that his status as an "elite athlete" meant he would receive some free treatment but needed help with travel, additional treatment and living costs.

Among those he defrauded was billionaire businessman Denis O'Brien who gave him 125,182 euro and 13,000 dollars, none of which has been repaid.

He also provided use of a house and a car for a period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard they first met on a golf trip to South Africa in 1997 and often played together when Carey was living on the Mount Juliet Estate, where Mr O'Brien also had a house.

Carey had told him he owed AIB "a substantial amount of money", and asked for help with cancer treatment.

When Mr O'Brien's accountant, Ann Foley, asked for a medical letter, he provided two, which appeared to be from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre in Seattle.

When gardai contacted the centre they said they had no record of him ever being treated there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement read to the court Mr O'Brien said: "To my embarrassment I was completely duped by DJ Carey."

In mitigation, defence counsel Colman Cody said Carey's guilty plea prevented a "lengthy and complex" trial taking place.

He also said Carey had suffered a "stunning fall from grace" and was now "something of a pariah".