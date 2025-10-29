Former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is to accept a police warning as an alternative to prosecution for taking part in an unnotified parade in Northern Ireland, a court has heard.

The Foyle MP had been charged in connection with a pro-Palestinian rally that took place in Londonderry last February.

The event in protest against Israel’s military offensive on Gaza was held at Londonderry’s War Memorial in the Diamond area of the city centre. After speeches, participants walked to the Guildhall.

Under Northern Ireland’s legislation governing parades and processions, the organisers of such events must apply in advance to the Parades Commission adjudication body for permission to march.

Eastwood, 42, was one of several people facing prosecution in relation to the event on February 14 last year.

At a briefing hearing before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, a lawyer for Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service confirmed that a diversionary disposal was being proposed in the politician’s case as an alternative to prosecution. Diversionary disposals are an option available to prosecutors for low-level crimes.

A solicitor for Eastwood told the court that his client was prepared to accept this alternative approach, which will be delivered in the form of an ‘informed warning’ from the police.

An informed warning is a formal reprimand. While not a criminal conviction, the warning is recorded on the recipient’s criminal record for a period of one year.

A warning can only be administered as an alternative to prosecution if the intended recipient admits the relevant offence.

The court heard that Eastwood will receive his informed warning within a week.

Commenting on the outcome, District Judge Magill said: “Mr Eastwood’s case will hopefully not bother the court again.”

The court was told that the proceedings against the other accused in the case are continuing.

The judge heard that several of those accused were also offered informed warnings as an alternative to prosecution but they did not accept them.

Reacting to the development, Mr Eastwood, who was in London when the hearing took place on Wednesday, said he found it “astonishing” that protestors who participated in the event were pursued by police and prosecutors.

“On February 14 last year, people from across Derry outraged by the ongoing scenes of genocide in Gaza came together for a peaceful vigil and protest in the city centre,” he said.

“As a city with a powerful sense of justice, informed by our experiences of decades of injustice, it was important that we sent our solidarity to the people of Palestine being oppressed by Israel’s bombardment facilitated by governments that were turning a blind eye to war crimes.

“It is astonishing to me that while innocent people were being murdered in their thousands and international law laid in tatters, that it was peaceful protestors who were being pursued by the police and prosecutors.

“It is my firm view that charges against people who have peacefully protested against the genocide should be dropped across the UK. I voted against the proscription of Palestine Action for exactly that reason.

“I want to thank my legal team led by Ciaran Shiels of Madden and Finucane who have been outstanding throughout this process and who always argued that there were alternative ways of dealing with this. I am glad now that the charges will be withdrawn.”

He added: “Last night more than 90 people were killed in Gaza after Israel targeted homes, schools and residential areas in Gaza City, Nuseirat and Khan Younis – somewhere I have been and spoken to people devastated after the loss of their entire family.