Former soldier accused of exposing himself to nurses at Belfast hospital has background of PTSD, court told

​​A former British soldier accused of exposing himself to nurses in a Belfast hospital must remain in custody, the High Court ruled today.

Lee Scott Dorrington, 50, was refused bail after a judge rejected claims his alleged actions were those of a “nuisance”.

Mr Justice Humphreys held: “He presents a real risk, particularly to those people who are engaged in the health service and to be frank have many better things to do than be subjected to this man’s behaviour.”

Dorrington, of Avonlea Gardens in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest in connection with an incident at the Royal Victoria Hospital earlier this month.

Prosecutors said the defendant contacted police on April 5, stating he was going to either self-harm or “hurt someone”. Officers took him to the Royal where he was left in a triage room with three female nurses.

With Dorrington having already attended the hospital repeatedly for a knee injury, no further treatment was available.

Crown counsel Mark O’Connor claimed: “Without being asked or instructed, he took off his trousers and underwear, exposing himself to the nurses. He stated ‘I want you to look at it’ as he did so.”

Dorrington remained in a state of exposure for about a minute until police were contacted, the court heard. He also tried to enter the nurses station before security staff removed him from the hospital.

It was alleged he phoned police again the following day, declaring that felt violent, unafraid of prison and ready to go out to hurt someone. Dorrington was then detained at his home after a struggle with the arresting officer.

Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that he has been on a downward spiral of drink and drug-taking. Dorrington’s lawyers have insisted that any exposure occurred accidentally amid attempts to show medical staff his injured knee.

A defence barrister described him as an “irritant” who had regularly sought help for leg complaints. “He is a nuisance in that way,” counsel said. “There is a background of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), he served in the British Army for a significant period of time in Afghanistan and other arenas.”

Bail was denied, however, due to concerns Dorrington could not be managed in the community.

Citing the alleged offences against members of the emergency services, Mr Justice Humphreys said: “That goes well beyond being a mere irritant.