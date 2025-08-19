Former soldier accused of exposing himself to nurses must stay in custody

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A former British soldier accused of exposing himself to three nurses in a Belfast hospital failed today in a bid to be released from custody.

Lee Scott Dorrington, 50, was refused bail amid claims he also tried to get into the female victims’ work station.

Police said the defendant, a crack cocaine user, targeted the nurses at the Royal Victoria Hospital and told them: “I want you to look at it.”

Dorrington, of Avonlea Gardens in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, faces charges of indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant contacted police on April 5 this year, stating he was going to either self-harm or “hurt someone”. Officers took him to the Royal where he was left in a triage room with three female nurses.

With Dorrington having already attended the hospital repeatedly for a knee injury, he was informed that no further treatment was available.

An investigating detective said: “Without being asked or instructed, he took off his trousers and underwear, exposing himself to the nurses. “He said ‘I want you to look at it’ as he did so.”

Dorrington remained in a state of exposure for about a minute until police were contacted, the court heard. “He also attempted to enter the nurses’ station before security staff removed him from the hospital,” the detective added.

Dorrington allegedly phoned police again the following day, declaring that felt violent, unafraid of prison and ready to go out to hurt someone. He was then detained at his home after a struggle with the arresting officer.

Opposing bail, police described the defendant as an alcoholic who had also taken crack cocaine when arrested.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay was told he is an ex-soldier who has previously been offered help by the Royal British Legion. Based on his lifestyle of alcohol and drug abuse, police predicted that he is likely to be taken to hospital again in future.

“He could easily be placed in front of the same three female nurses who alleged that he exposed himself with little prior warning,” the detective said.

Defence barrister Sean O’Hare accepted his client has “complex needs” but stressed he has been alcohol and drug-free over the last four months spent in custody.

“He still has the opportunity to take the support offered to him by the Legion,” Mr O’Hare added.