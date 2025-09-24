Former soldier being prosecuted over shootings in Belfast more than 50 years ago has died

Patrick McVeigh.

​​A former British soldier being prosecuted over shootings in Belfast more than 50 years ago has died, a court heard yesterday.

Attempted murder charges against the veteran were formally withdrawn following confirmation of his death.

Granted anonymity, he was among four ex-members of an undercover Army unit facing criminal proceedings in connection with incidents at the height of the Troubles.

Another of the accused, Soldier F, is charged with the murder of Patrick McVeigh and the attempted murder of four others in May 1972.

He is not the same veteran as the former paratrooper also referred to as Soldier F who is currently on trial accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday.

Three other ex-servicemen, identified only as Soldiers B, C and D, were jointly charged with attempting to murder another two men on the day before Mr McVeigh died.

All four defendants were part of a unit known as the Military Reaction Force which operated in Belfast at the time.

Members of the MRF used unmarked cars to patrol parts of the city before the outfit was disbanded the following year.

Mr McVeigh, a father of six, was shot at the junction of Finaghy Road North and Riverdale Park South.

He had reportedly stopped to speak to those manning a civilian checkpoint when the gunfire began.

Four other men were shot and wounded during the same incident.

The previous day’s shooting occurred at Slievegallion Drive in west Belfast.

Decisions were taken to charge the former soldiers after the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) assessed evidence gathered in a police investigation.

Proceedings currently remain at magistrates level amid uncertainty about whether the defendants are medically fit to stand trial.

But at Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday prosecutors disclosed that Soldier C is now deceased.

He is understood to have died at some point over the summer period.

District Judge Steven Keown granted an application to have the two murder charges against Soldier C withdrawn.

Proceedings against the three surviving defendants were adjourned until November.

Speaking outside court, a solicitor representing the family of Mr McVeigh called on the authorities to ensure no further delays in the legal process.

Gary Duffy of KRW Law said: “Confirmation of the death of Soldier C is deeply troubling.

“It highlights the very real risk that justice may be lost to time if these prosecutions are not progressed with urgency and efficiency.”

Speaking previously the daughter of Patrick McVeigh, Pat McVeigh, said her father deserved to have “someone held accountable for his murder”.