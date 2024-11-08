Shankill Parish Church.

​The former director and treasurer has admitted defrauding more than half a million pounds from Shankill Parish Church in Lurgan.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, 54-year-old Godfrey Ellis entered guilty pleas to two of the four charges against him, namely fraud by abuse of position and forgery.

Ellis, from Clanconnell Gardens in Waringstown, admitted that between 26 July 2011 and 9 February 2020, he abused his position of trust to transfer £643,637 from the church’s bank account to his account under his control and he also admitted a charge of forging a cheque on 9 February 2020.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to two further charges of fraud by abuse of position, denying that he used £102,313 of parish funds to pay his credit cards and misrepresented the church’s bank balance, claiming it was “£30,482 in credit when in fact the account was £38,847 in overdraft.”

Prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill told Judge Patrick McGurgan “I will be taking instructions on those pleas” to ascertain whether a trial will be necessary adding that he will be consulting with the church’s representatives because “it’s their money and their Parish.”