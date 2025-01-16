Galgorm Resort room damage cost over £1,000 court told

The Galgorm Resort

​​A man who caused £1,160 worth of damage after trashing a room at the Galgorm Resort has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Christopher Joseph Cribben, 43, of Enniskeen, Craigavon, caused damage to TV and furniture at the hotel near Ballymena on November 3 last year.

He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and possessing cannabis.

Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told the damage was discovered after police were called at 2am about a disturbance in a room.

The defendant was shirtless in the bathroom.

Substantial damage was caused in the room with damage to a bed, TV, mirror, coffee machine and a telephone.

Police were called and found herbal cannabis in the room.

A defence barrister said the defendant was ashamed of what happened.

He said the defendant mixed alcohol with medication which caused a blackout.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a “wholly unacceptable” incident and said it appeared to be alcohol-fuelled but that was no excuse.

He said the defendant was on benefits but told him he was “not going to let you escape without making restitution” and ordered him to pay the full amount of the damage in monthly instalments of £100.