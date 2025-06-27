Gordon Lyons can intervene in Jamie Bryson's challenge to Irish language signs at Grand Central Station, judge rules

Grand Central Station in Belfast has been the recent focus of a row over Irish language signs

​DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons can intervene in loyalist activist Jamie Bryson’s challenge to plans to have Irish language signs installed at Grand Central Station in Belfast, a High Court judge ruled yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mr Lyons was granted participation status after arguing the decision taken by Sinn Fein infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins to approve the £150,000 scheme was both controversial and cut across his own departmental responsibilities.

Mr Justice Scoffield held he may be able to provide relevant information about views held by other members of the Stormont Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proceedings were issued after Ms Kimmins announced in March that Irish language will feature on signs and ticket vending machines at the new public transport hub.

Representing himself in the case, Mr Bryson claims she unlawfully breached the ministerial cCode by failing to refer the issue to the Executive Committee for discussion and agreement.

Under Stormont rules any controversial or cross-cutting decision should be tabled for consideration by the full power-sharing cabinet.

Mr Bryson contends that the test was met based on the stance taken publicly by a number of senior unionist politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high-profile campaigner has provided the court with correspondence from DUP leader Gavin Robinson, along with other political and Orange Order representatives, to back assertions that unionists are united in regarding the erection of Irish language signs at the station as a controversial move.

His judicial review challenge is currently listed for a full hearing in September.

In a further development, Mr Lyons formally applied yesterday for permission to intervene in proceedings through evidence and submissions.

His barrister, Denise Kiley KC, told the court he made his opinion known to Ms Kimmins and repeatedly asked her to refer the Irish signage plans to the Executive Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wishes to provide information about the views he has already expressed to the respondent minister,” Ms Kiley said.

“He feels (Ms Kimmins’) decision on this matter is both controversial and cross-cutting.”

As part of the application, counsel argued that the Department for Communities has lead responsibility in the development of a draft Irish Language Strategy required under the Northern Ireland Act 1998.

She added: “Significant correspondence has passed between the ministers, and it is clear they have opposed views.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objecting to Mr Lyon’s bid to intervene in proceedings, lawyers representing Ms Kimmins claimed he had offered no explanation for the delay in making the move.

Tony McGleenan KC suggested it will disadvantage his client and lead to preparations for the hearing being “thrown into disarray”.

He also predicted: “What is going to happen here is a collateral challenge, cloaked in a litigant in person case, in respect of (an alleged) cross-cutting issue.”

Mr Bryson, who attended remotely while out of the jurisdiction, supported Mr Lyons’ application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In written submissions he stated that the communities minister can provide important direct evidential material and answer any judicial questions through his legal representatives.

Mr Justice Scoffield suggested more explanation could have been provided for taking the step at a relatively late stage.

“Moreover, it is never really encouraging when two ministers in the executive are in adversarial litigation, although it is not unknown in this jurisdiction,” he observed.