Horror harbour death: Belfast Commissioners fined £110k and admit 'failure in equipment use and maintenance' after family man Neil Rooney (36) killed by 118 tonnes of falling coal

Port worker Neil Rooney was killed in an industrial accident in 2017.

Belfast Harbour Commissioners have been fined £110,000 for the horrific death of a 36-year-old man while he was working at the port.

In March 2017, Neil Rooney was killed in an industrial accident when the support structure of a transport hopper, which was holding 118 tonnes of coal being unloaded from a ship, failed.

Mr Rooney, who was in the operator’s cabin of the equipment, was buried under both the hopper and the coal. He died of the injuries he sustained.

The hopper had been modified to increase its capacity, investigators found – but the support structure hadn’t been touched, and the people in charge hadn’t checked whether it could bear the weight of its now increased load of coal.

Neil Rooney and family.

Health and safety investigators concluded there had been “a failure to inspect, examine and maintain the hopper to ensure that it was safe to use”.

In a statement, the commissioners apologised to Mr Rooney’s partner, children, family, friends and colleagues, adding that their thoughts “continue to be with them”.

Unreservedly accepting the £110,000 fine, the commissioners stated: “It is with regret and remorse that we admit to failings that contributed to Mr Rooney’s death, in particular the maintenance and use of our equipment at the time.”

The fine was imposed at Laganside Crown Court on Friday, after the commissioners pleaded guilty to a single health and safety offence.

The family man was an employee of Scruttons (NI) Limited, and on March 21, 2017, was assisting in the offloading of coal from a ship at the port, using equipment Scruttons hired from Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

The equipment included a large raised transfer hopper – industrial vehicles on rail tracks that are used to ferry enormous quantities of coal from ships to lorry trailers.

Mr Rooney was in the operator’s cabin of the hopper while coal was being discharged into it,.

During that process the hopper’s support structure failed, causing the heavy vehicle and approximately 118 tonnes of coal inside it to capsize.

Mr Rooney was buried under both the hopper and coal, and died at the scene.

Investigators found that the hopper was made in the 1980s, and had been modified to increase its capacity by almost 15%.

But, said investigators, the hopper’s support structure hadn’t been properly checked for weaknesses. They went on to describe inspections to ensure it was safe to use as “inadequate”.

Belfast Harbour Commissioners failed to calculate whether the original support structure could support the hopper’s increased size and weight capacity, concluded investigators.

They also identified that safety margins factored into the original design were lost over its working life, which reduced the strength of the structure.

Similar hoppers in use at the port were also seen to be in poor structural condition and later decommissioned.

Speaking after the hearing, Health and Safety Executive inspector Kevin Campbell said: “In this tragic case there was a failure to inspect, examine and maintain the hopper to ensure that it was safe to use.

“Where modifications are made, proper assessments and calculations must be made to ensure that the structure is capable of supporting the intended weights and forces that the plant will be subjected to.”

Pledging to work closely with Health and Safety, the Commissioners stated: “Belfast Harbour’s primary goal has always been to create and maintain a positive safety culture across all our activities.

"Since the accident, we have strengthened our safety processes and protocols even further. We are continually assessing, challenging, and improving our health and Ssfety performance, with a relentless focus on accident prevention.

“The safety and wellbeing of everyone who lives, visits and works within Belfast Harbour Estate continues to be our highest priority.