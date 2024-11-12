Initial police investigation into Katie Simpson murder ‘flawed’, says watchdog

The initial police investigation into the death of showjumper Katie Simpson was “flawed”, a police watchdog review has concluded.

The Police Ombudsman investigation also found it had “failed” Ms Simpson’s family.

The 21-year-old from Tynan, Co Armagh, died in Altnagelvin Area Hospital almost a week after an incident in Gortnessy Meadows, Lettershandoney, on August 3 2020.

Police originally thought she had taken her own life.

It was not until the following year that Jonathan Creswell, the partner of Ms Simpson’s sister, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The trial of Creswell, 36, for the murder of Ms Simpson ended in April following his sudden death.

The Ombudsman’s investigation concluded that the police investigation was hindered by the misleading working assumption adopted by a number of officers that Ms Simpson’s injuries were self-inflicted.

They criticised a “lack of investigative mindset” taking into account police had received intelligence that Ms Simpson may have been the victim of controlling behaviours, that the attempted suicide was suspicious, that she had not fallen from a horse, and that medical staff had also expressed concerns about the circumstances of her injuries.

Katie Simpson

Police Ombudsman chief executive Hugh Hume said although this intelligence was viewed and logged by police, it “did not change the direction of the police investigation”.

“There appeared to be a general lack of an investigative mindset which contributed to shortcomings,” he said.

The investigation found there were no effective searches carried out at Ms Simpson’s address and that no supervisory officer attended the house at the initial stages of the investigation.

Among the other investigative failings identified by the Police Ombudsman was the lack of consideration given to gathering potential physical evidence from Ms Simpson herself, including blood samples and photographs of her injuries, despite police being aware at an early stage that she was unlikely to survive.

Katie Simpson's mother Noeleen Simpson (right) with family and friends leaving the Coroner's Court in Belfast after the pre-inquest review in the inquest into the death of Katie Simpson in 2020. Picture date: Tuesday September 24, 2024. PA Photo.

The Police Ombudsman investigation identified breaches of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Code of Ethics in respect of professional duty, the conduct of police investigations and the duty of supervisors.

As a result, disciplinary recommendations were made to the PSNI in respect of six police officers. No action was taken against three officers, two of whom had retired and one for whom no misconduct was proven.

One police officer received a written warning, another received action aimed at improving performance and one received management advice.