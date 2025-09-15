Irish language group given date for third legal challenge against Stormont's lack of a language strategy

Parliament Buildings in the Stormont Estate, Belfast.

​​A campaign group has secured a date for their third High Court challenge against the Stormont administration’s ongoing failure to deliver an Irish language strategy.

Conradh na Gaeilge is seeking to judicially review the Executive and Communities Minister Gordon Lyons, claiming violations of a legal duty which came into force nearly 20 years ago.

A hearing to establish if the activists have established an arguable case will be held next month, a judge confirmed today.

Conradh na Gaeilge has been involved in a long-running legal battle over promises to progress an initiative for the Irish language which dates back to the 2006 St Andrews Agreement.

The High Court has already ruled previously, in 2017 and again in 2022, that the power-sharing government is in breach of an obligation to adopt a blueprint.

The continued failure contravenes the 1998 Northern Ireland Act, successive judges held.

Lawyers representing the language campaigners have now returned to court to seek a further declaration aimed at securing a strategy.

They contend that the ongoing failure violates a legal duty imposed in May 2007.

Mr Lyons, as Minister with responsibility for developing an Irish language strategy, has allegedly failed in his duty to bring it to the Executive Committee, according to their case.

In court today it was not conceded that Conradh na Gaeilge has established an arguable case. But Tony McGleenan KC, for the Communities Minister, acknowledged: “There is a statutory duty at play here.”

Karen Quinlivan KC, representing the activists, indicated surprise that the preliminary application for leave to seek a judicial review may be resisted.

“Given the history I thought there might have been (a concession),” she said.

“The applicant has been successful twice in relation to this particular issue.”

Adjourning the case, Mr Justice McAlinden confirmed he will hear further arguments on October 24.

Outside court, Dr Pádraig Ó Tiarnaigh, from Conradh na Gaeilge, highlighted the length of time since the statutory duty was imposed in law.

“Almost 20 years on, we should now be preparing our second Irish language strategy. Unfortunately, we haven’t even seen a draft of our first,” he said. “To have to return to the Courts for a third time is simply unacceptable.