Jail sentence for man who assaulted his partner including pushing her into nettles
Jack Doole, 19, of Fanad Walk in Larne, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on charges of assault and domestic abuse.
The court was told the defendant had been in a relationship with a woman and on August 10 last year she had got up to go the toilet when the defendant grabbed her leaving bruises.
On August 11 the defendant was “under the influence” in Larne and he pushed the woman with both hands “into a hedge with nettles”.
He had her in a headlock and she felt a blow to her back and he punched her in the stomach and also “whipped her with her a beanie hat”. She had bruising to her leg and arm.
The woman said the defendant was “controlling and coercive”, was “very jealous” and “stopped her seeing her family and friends and tried to prevent her attending work”.
The defendant, who is a student, had a clear record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Doole: “These are serious offences. You have committed a serious assault and as well as that there is the domestic abuse offence.”
He said he had read a detailed Victim Impact Statement and it was clear “the victim has suffered significant emotional trauma as a result of your actions”. Despite the clear record and guilty pleas the judge said the custody threshold was crossed and he jailed the defendant for seven months and a two-year restraining order was also put in place.
The defendant was given bail of £500 for appeal.