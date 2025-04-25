Jail term for man who attacked a paramedic who was treating him for head injury

Laganside court complex. Image: Google

​​A Belfast man who attacked a paramedic treating him for a head injury has been jailed for two months.

Owen Maughan repeatedly attempted to punch the victim during an outburst of aggression in the city centre earlier this month. The 42-year-old, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting an ambulance worker and criminal damage to a police car.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the victim went to his aid after he fell in the King Street area on April 17.

“While the paramedic tried to provide medical treatment for a head injury he swung at him several times with a closed fist, attempting to hit him on the head and shoulder,” a prosecutor said. “He was also verbally abusive to the paramedic.”

Maughan was arrested at the scene, but then spat a number of times inside the police car. The vehicle had to be taken out of service to be professionally cleaned at a cost of £250.

During interviews the following day Maughan stated that he remembered nothing about the incident due to his intoxication.

His solicitor, Adrian Harvey, told the court he had just been released the previous day after being held in custody on separate charges which were ultimately dismissed.

“He took a significant amount of alcohol, fell and when treatment arrived he behaved appallingly,” the lawyer said.

“He has no memory of it, but he’s disgusted with himself and wishes to extend his apologies.”

Imposing two months custody, District Judge George Conner stated: “This is a serious matter, but thankfully no injuries were caused to the ambulance worker.”

Mr Conner declined to make an order for Maughan to pay compensation to cover the cost of damage to the police car.