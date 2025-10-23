Judge Patrick Lynch has begun summarising civilian evidence in his judgment in the Soldier F trial at Belfast Crown Court

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 11:58 BST
A large group of relatives and friends of those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday walk to the court hearing in Belfast. Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Pressplaceholder image
A large group of relatives and friends of those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday walk to the court hearing in Belfast. Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
The veteran denies two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry on January 30 1972

The verdict in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders during the Bloody Sunday shootings in 1972 is expected to be delivered.

Most Popular

The veteran, referred to as Soldier F for legal reasons, is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney during disorder after a civil rights parade in Londonderry on January 30 1972.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some 13 people were shot dead by the Parachute Regiment on that day.

Families of the Bloody Sunday victims arrive in at Belfast Crown Court.placeholder image
Families of the Bloody Sunday victims arrive in at Belfast Crown Court.

Soldier F is also accused of attempting to murder Michael Quinn, Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and an unknown person.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Judge Patrick Lynch heard evidence across a four-week trial which included statements by two of Soldier F’s colleagues.

While the prosecution argue this is key evidence that places Soldier F in Glenfada Park North and opening fire, the defence say Soldiers G and H are unreliable witnesses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Soldier F has been present at Belfast Crown Court for each day of the trial with his identify concealed behind a curtain in the court room.

Relatives of the men killed and supporters have attended each day of the trial.

Northern Ireland’s Veterans’ Commissioner David Johnstone and Paul Young from the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement have also observed proceedings.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice