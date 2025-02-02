Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A judge hit out at the "sheer audacity" of a woman who stole '£570' worth of goods from Tesco.

Margaret Axon (46), with an address at Brooke Park, Ballymena, took the goods from Tesco in Antrim town on April 2 in 2022.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant paid for a tub of custard costing 70 pence with a debit card but did not pay for '£570' worth of goods.

Enquiries were made about the transaction and the identify of the debit card owner was established.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena

Handing down a six months prison sentence, suspended for two years, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "The aggravating feature here is the sheer audacity of your theft and the fact the goods were not recovered".